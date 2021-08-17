Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PLL stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 19,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,421. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.73 million, a PE ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.