Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Piedmont Lithium worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2,819.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,421. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $869.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

