Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 27,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,123. The stock has a market cap of $255.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

