Pillar Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $243,389.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00839672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars.

