PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 870,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period.

Shares of PCI stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 357,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

