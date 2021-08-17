PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period.

NYSE PFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

