Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

