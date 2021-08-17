Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. 18,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.63 million and a PE ratio of -74.77.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

