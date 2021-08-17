PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $859.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,817,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

