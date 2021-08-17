Pirl Market Cap Hits $75,623.71 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $75,623.71 and $5.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.77 or 0.06754697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.93 or 0.01432830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00378310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00141200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00574205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00354169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00317806 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.