PIXEL (PXL) Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $438.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,796.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $668.58 or 0.01459875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00356566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003632 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

