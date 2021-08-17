Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 453,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 602,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,554. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

