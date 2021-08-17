Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Declares Dividend of $0.59

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,511 ($19.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.61. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,386.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

