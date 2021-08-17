PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 22,183 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 357,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,645. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

