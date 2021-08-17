pNetwork Hits One Day Volume of $24.79 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002685 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,964,479 coins and its circulating supply is 31,518,188 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

