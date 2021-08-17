Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Polaris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

