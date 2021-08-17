PolkaCover (CVR) Price Tops $0.12

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $194,094.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.