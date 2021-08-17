Polkadot (DOT) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.02 or 0.00053228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and $2.96 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00128126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00152300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.70 or 0.99469577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.09 or 0.00877672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.17 or 0.06678852 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,102,798,797 coins and its circulating supply is 987,074,640 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

