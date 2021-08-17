PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.48 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and $1.46 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00918822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00163032 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,472,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

