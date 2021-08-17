Polkamarkets Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $1.79 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,065,897 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

