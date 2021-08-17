PolkaWar Trading 39.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $2.57 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00133851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,632.08 or 0.99640282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00915162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.88 or 0.07016948 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

