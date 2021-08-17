Polychain Monsters (PMON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.55 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.64 or 0.00034978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $54.57 million and $5.55 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,568,027 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,249 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

