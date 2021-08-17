Polyient Games Governance Token Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $136.01 or 0.00296067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $44,076.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

