PotCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,463.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $3,463.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,796.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.45 or 0.06911951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.58 or 0.01459875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00385613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00147035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.71 or 0.00580187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00356566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00329679 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,550,463 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

