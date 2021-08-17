PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 8.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PPD by 80.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,089,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 486,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.