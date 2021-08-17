PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.59. 815,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,999. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

