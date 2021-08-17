PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading 3.9% Higher

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.86. 1,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

