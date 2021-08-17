Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Buys C$16,000.00 in Stock

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Derek Petrie purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 211,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,883.20.

Prairie Provident Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. 98,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,613. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite, and Banff formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

