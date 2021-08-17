Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.80

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 51843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

PFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods plc

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

