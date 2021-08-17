Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Premier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. 4,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.