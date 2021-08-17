PRIA (PRIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $275,955.48

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00008661 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $275,955.48 and approximately $159.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00929742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00170842 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.