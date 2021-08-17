Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading Up 38.9%

Shares of Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) were up 38.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 6,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to lower middle market companies. Princeton capital was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in north Andover, MA.

