Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,399 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $28,136,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 192.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 69.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 203,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

