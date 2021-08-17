Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Hawkins worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $795.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

