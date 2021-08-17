Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

