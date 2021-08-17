Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,051 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arvinas worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,905. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

