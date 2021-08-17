Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,635,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

