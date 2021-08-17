Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

