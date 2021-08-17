Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $319.22 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

