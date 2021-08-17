Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46.

