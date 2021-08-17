Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

