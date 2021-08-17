Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROF opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

