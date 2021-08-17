Project Pai One Day Volume Reaches $698,759.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and approximately $698,759.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,767,798,530 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,707,729 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

