ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.38. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.