ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 10.47% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPXB opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.05.

