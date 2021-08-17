Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Buys C$28,050.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,651,952.86.

CVE PGX traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,104. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 37.57 and a quick ratio of 36.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76. Prosper Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.40.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

