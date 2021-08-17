Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Buys C$28,050.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,651,952.86.
CVE PGX traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,104. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 37.57 and a quick ratio of 36.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76. Prosper Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.40.
Prosper Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.