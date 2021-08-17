Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.67. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.
