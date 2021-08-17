Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:PUK opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

