PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $427.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.80 million and the lowest is $419.74 million. PTC posted sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $78,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

