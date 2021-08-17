Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. The company generates electricity from water flows, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. It operates approximately 400 power generation facilities.

